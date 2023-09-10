How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 10, 1923: The route that the Chicago-St. Louis highway will take through Bloomington and Normal will be the first matter considered by a committee that will be appointed at the next meeting of the McLean County Automobile Club. The club plans to signpost all routes through the two cities, but the form and working of the signs has not as yet been definitely decided.

75 years ago

Sept. 10, 1948: The Bloomington city government has sanctioned an experiment to determine whether Bloomingtonians would rather put waste paper into a can or drop it onto the street. One waste paper receptacle has been placed at the Walgreen corner and one in front of the Grisheim building on the square.

50 years ago

Sept. 10, 1973: Bergner's, the first major department store to locate in Bloomington in more than one third of a century, will open Wednesday at Eastland Shopping Center. From 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, the department store will be open for browsing.

25 years ago

Sept. 10, 1998: Mitsubishi Motors Manufacturing of America will pay $3 million total to 87 job applicants who were denied positions at the Normal auto plant because of disabilities ranging from diabetes to back problems, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced. In what amounts to the largest out-of-court monetary settlement of a case filed with the EEOC under the Americans with Disabilities Act, Mitsubishi will pay between $10,000 and $120,000 to each applicant denied a job.

