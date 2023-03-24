How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 24, 1923: The city election commission has been a busy place. The official canvass of the precincts has been made and reports have been tabulated which show that the total number of registered voters for the April 3 election is 11,948. Of this number, 6,689 are men and 5,259 are women.

75 years ago

March 24, 1948: Stables just can't handle a modern military unit. The home of McLean County's National Guard at 315 S. Center St., packed with guns, trucks and other equipment, was declared to small for expansion. Officials are looking for additional armory space, according to Lt. Col. Richard T. Dunn.

50 years ago

March 24, 1973: Carl Sneed, 27, of 710 E. Douglas, has been named assistant city manager in Normal. The appointment was announced by City Manager David Anderson. Sneed will receive $11,000 a year as the town's first assistant manager.

25 years ago

March 24, 1998: Minonk's goal of developing an area at the city's Interstate 39 exchange is about to become reality. Officials said Fast Break Foods, owned by the Feeney family of El Paso, has purchased land to build a gas station with three islands for gasoline and three for diesel, a convenience mart, a family restaurant and a franchise fast food restaurant.

