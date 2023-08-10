How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 10, 1923: Of more than passing interest to McLean County residents, and to relatives and friends at Bellflower, was a dispatch a few days ago telling of the dedication on Aug. 19 of Bingham field near Leadville, Colorado. It will be dedicated in memory of Lt. Halsey L. Bingham of Bellflower, who lost his life in a flight July 17, 1922, that was to have ended at Denver.

75 years ago

Aug. 10, 1948: Dorothy Schroeder, r.r. 1, Bloomington, was crowed queen of t he McLean County 4-H Fair. Winners of The Pantagraph's Farm Family race were the Joe Cagleys of Shirley. Second and third places went to the Edward Nichols family of Lexington and the Walter Brandt family of Atlanta.

50 years ago

Aug. 10, 1973: A permit for $384,000 General Grocer store at Vernon and Towanda avenues in Normal was issued this week by Normal Building Commissioner Wayne Febus. The grocery will be built in the Brookwood East subdivision.

25 years ago

Aug. 10, 1998: Brad Mortimer has never driven a tractor, but he owns hundreds of them. The 14-year-old son of Keith and Cindy Mortimer of Minier last year became the national youth winner of the 20th annual Farm Toy Show Display Contest in Dyersville, Iowa. He has been collecting all his life.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'