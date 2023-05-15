How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 15, 1923: Clarence E. Irvin of this city has purchased of W.R. Lyons the Castle Theater, on East Washington Street. Mr. Irvin will operate the theater as a moving picture house and will offer to the public the latest in motion pictures, music and other forms of high-class entertainment. It is his plan as soon as possible to furnish orchestra music.

75 years ago

May 15, 1948: Two Bloomington-Normal high school seniors are among 160 students throughout the nation to receive awards in a National Honor Society scholarship competition. Mary Elizabeth Neu, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Alfred Neu, 1502 Clinton Boulevard, and Tom Paul Jefferson, son of Mr. and Mrs. B.P. Jefferson, 1313 N. Fell.

50 years ago

May 15, 1973: Bloomington's non-union city employees got a double treat from the city council. Each received an across-the-board 5% pay hike. And the age-old policy of living within corporate limits was dropped.

25 years ago

May 15, 1998: As "*M*A*S*H" star Mike Farrell spoke at the Evening of Stars benefit in Bloomington-Normal, millions of viewers were glued to their television sets watching the final, much-hyped episode of "Seinfeld." Farrell was not taping it. While he was careful to insist he meant no offense to the cast or viewers, he said at a news conference earlier in the day that "M*A*S*H" had a far bigger impact on people's lives. "Popular shows come and go," he said. "'Seinfeld' is a show about nothing, as they describe it. I'm proud to be a show about something."

