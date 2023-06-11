How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 11, 1923: The American Legion's vaudeville show, which ran at the Majestic on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of last week, netted around $600, it was announced. This was an average of $200 per night. The public has found that anything staged by the Legion is usually of a high standard. The proceeds will open the way for much welfare work on behalf of disabled ex-service members.

75 years ago

June 11, 1948: First test of Lester Pfister's rainmaking airplane was on Wednesday. Bonnie Mayer, pilot, and Jack Kearney, co-pilot, took 50 pounds of dry ice up 8,000 feet, dropping it into a small cloud, from a "cloud seeder" developed by local mechanics. No rain resulted, but the cloud was split in two.

50 years ago

June 11, 1973: Bloomington-Normal was headed for its third 90-degree day in a row Monday. Just a year ago today, the Twin Cities chalked up record low 40 degrees for June 11, tying a mark set in 1933.

25 years ago

June 11, 1998: A name familiar to generations of area residents will close its doors later this month when Bloomington's Laesch Dairy closes its doors after 91 years in business. Oberweis Dairy will take over the company's distribution routes. About seven of the company's 25 employees will lose their positions at 210 Greenwood Ave., Bloomington, but will have the option to relocate to North Aurora to work for Oberweis. Route drivers are expected to keep their jobs.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'