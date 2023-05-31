Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 31, 1923: In answer to the inquiries to the explosion early on Memorial Day, it is explained by "Harry" Hall, who was marshal of the day, that the explosion was part of the program. A daylight bomb was set off in the lot across from the Coliseum as a reminder to those who were to take part in the ceremonies.

75 years ago

May 31, 1948: People who want new houses these days want them in a hurry. More than 30% of the builders who took out permits in Normal during the first five months of 1948 took a shortcut toward home ownership by purchasing "factory built" houses.

50 years ago

May 31, 1973: Dr. David K. Berlo has resigned as Illinois State University's 11th president. The resignation was announced about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. He has been under pressure in recent weeks and was questioned directly at the opening of a legislative probe into costs of his official residence.

25 years ago

May 31, 1998: This weekend's Homecoming Powwow of the Kickapoo Nation marks the first time representatives of the three recognized Kickapoo factions have gathered since the tribe splintered in 1832 after pressure from white settlers forced them to leave the Grand Village. "All our grandmothers lived here," said Margarita Salazar, 104, who traveled from Mexico to be with her people as they danced for the first time in 166 years on land where her grandparents had lived.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'