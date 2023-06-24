How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 24, 1923: The public opening of New Castle Hall, No. 10, Knights of Pythias, located at 410 W. Jefferson, will be June 26. There will be open house from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. for the members and their neighbors and friends. The dedication ceremonies will take place June 28, beginning with a banquet at 6:30 p.m.

75 years ago

June 24, 1948: General Mills will expand operations at its Bloomington appliance plant by moving the steam ironing attachment for its Tru-Heat iron here from Minneapolis, Arthur D. Hyde, president of mechanical division, revealed. Eventually the firm hopes to manufacture additional appliances in Bloomington.

50 years ago

June 24, 1973: Eggs are their business. At 1416 S. Main St., a car wash has been stripped, painted eggshell white and converted into a haven for those who like their eggs. The store is owned and supplied by John Paul Jones of Funks Grove.

25 years ago

June 24, 1998: While details have yet to be worked out, negotiations have begun to make Mennonite College of Nursing part of Illinois State University, officials said. BroMenn, which owns the nursing college, hopes to stay involved as a site for clinical education and retain an advisory role.

