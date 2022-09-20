25 years ago: Illinois Wesleyan launches cooking hotline

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 20, 1922: Word has been received here that under the provisions of the last will and testament of Charles Cromwell, formerly of Bloomington, which has just been admitted to probate in Chicago, he leaves a portion of his $100,000 estate to the St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, subject to the life estate of a sister. Cromwell was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew's and always considered it his home church.

75 years ago

Sept. 20, 1947: Over 250 music students have entered extracurricular activities by participating in the instrumental and vocal groups at Illinois Wesleyan University this year. Revived for the first time since the war last year, the 60-piece marching band will make its first appearance at the halftime intermission of the Sept. 27 game with North Central College.

50 years ago

Sept. 20, 1972: No sooner had the McLean County Board's nursing home committee planned the groundbreaking for a new $2.7 million nursing home than it was told the state demands new expenditures at Maple Grove Nursing Home. The county plans to open the new home in 15 months, but Maple Grove's administrator said the state is requiring new metal wastebaskets, new bedside reading lamps and more nurses' aides.

25 years ago

Sept. 20, 1997: Illinois Wesleyan University has launched a free cooking hotline. It is staffed by Chef Craig Chojnacki, who has been preparing meals on campus since 1994. Chojnacki's cooking experiences have included a stint at Marriott's Mansion Restaurant in Lexington, Kentucky, where he prepared meals for Queen Elizabeth II when she visited stables in the area.