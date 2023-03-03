How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 3, 1923: Transfers of land in Central Illinois have been fewer this week than usual. Local bankers says that there has not been much demand for money for this purpose as compared with the rush periods of the recent war. Last year, owing to the low prices of farm products, there were but comparatively few deals.

75 years ago

March 3, 1948: The Miller clan again dominated the directory issued by Illinois Telephone company. There are 109 listings under that name. Approximately 13,000 names are contained in the white section of the book and total telephone listed are 16,397.

50 years ago

March 3, 1973: Dr. Sammye C. Greer has been appointed chairman of the English department at Illinois Wesleyan University and Dr. Geoffrey L. Story named chairman of the department of religion, it was announced this week by university President Dr. Robert S. Eckley.

25 years ago

March 3, 1998: The Illinois State University men's basketball team claimed its second straight NCAA Tournament berth with an 84-74 win over Southwest Missouri State. The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship win came before 9,288 people at the Kiel Center in St. Louis. ISU is the first team in league history to win back-to-back regular season and tournament titles.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'