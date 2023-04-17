How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 17, 1923: Pat Cusack of Chicago has been engaged as the professional at the Highland Park golf links. He has been employed at Ridgewood Country Club for four years as instructor and course manager. The temporary course will be in good condition when opened. The permanent course will not be opened until July 4. This course covers 3,185 yards.

75 years ago

April 17, 1948: Bloomington sewer and water users will find their rates reduced. For many residents the charge will drop about 31 cents. The ordinance provides relief to businesses whose water consumption is not returned to the sewers.

50 years ago

April 17, 1973: Illinois Senate Republicans have included the North-South Expressway, which would pass through McLean County, in a package of bills designed to overcome Gov. Daniel Walker's freeway construction freeze. Also included: The Peoria to Lincoln freeway and the Central Illinois Expressway.

25 years ago

April 17, 1998: A committee to examine shared governance at Illinois State University has been established at the request of university President David Strand. The committee has until February 1999 to study shared governance models and systems at other institutions and submit a report. Many professors have been angry since February, when the board of trustees approved a constitution that vests all final decision-making power in the president and board.

