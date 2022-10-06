25 years ago: Illinois State University professor pioneers web teaching

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 6, 1922: This is the day when a 24-hour effort of the united community is expected to raise $5,000 for the work of the Salvation Army in Bloomington for the coming year. It will be a whirlwind campaign, and if it is to succeed, there must be cooperation on the part of everybody. Not only must there be many solicitors, but there must be many voluntary subscriptions received at the Salvation Army campaign headquarters, at the corner of Front and Main streets. Read the story.

75 years ago

Oct. 6, 1947: Harry Henley, commander, said the Louis E. Davis post of the American Legion is ready to offer assistance to families who have requested the return of the bodies of relatives who were killed and buried overseas in World War II. First war dead here are expected to arrive in this country Oct. 10. Three hundred will be returned to Illinois. Read the story.

50 years ago

Oct. 6, 1972: Loren Powell Auction Co. of Colfax is working to sell thousands of items from the estate of the late George Hoffman, an auction buff from Anchor. It is expected to take five days to sell off the full collection. Among the treasures sold on the third day: an apple peeler, a cherry stoner, dozens of pocket knives, a metal milking stool, a cracked children's blackboard, a pair of anvils and a box full of tools and books to assist with hand-shucking corn. Read the story.

25 years ago

Oct. 6, 1997: Jeff Hecht, a professor of research methodology in Illinois State University's Educational Administration and Foundations Department, is one of the first professors in the country to use a combination of new Internet technologies to create a "live" teaching environment with students hundreds of miles away. The solution is Cu-SeeMe software and a dedicated World Wide Web server that allows Hecht and his students to see each other. Read the story.