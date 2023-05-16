How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 16, 1923: The Division Street subway is the last of the large passage ways built by the C. & A. railroad in accordance with an agreement entered into with the city council. The subway, recently completed, is not as large as the East Washington Street subway, but is not surpassed by any in the city. Seven tracks run above the street.

75 years ago

May 16, 1948: McLean County taxes this year are 25% higher than they were in the boom year of 1928. Greatest tax increases have occurred in the last two years due partly to changes in tax laws and partly to increased tax rates through elections.

50 years ago

May 16, 1973: A $320,000 carrot was dangled before the Normal Town Council on Tuesday, but the council was offering no guarantees before it finds out what the carrot will cost in return. John M. Hess, president of Hess Construction Co. of St. Louis, wants to build an enclosed mall shopping center at the north edge of Normal.

25 years ago

May 16, 1998: Twenty-four students took part in the first state deaf spelling bee at Illinois State University. Bee coordinator Theresa Konrath said each student's teacher signed the word, and then the students spelled out the word with their fingers. "It is time that deaf children had a competition like their hearing peers," signed Garrett Noble of Roxanna, winner of the 11- to 14-year-old group. "It makes anyone feel good to be part of something that other people take for granted."

