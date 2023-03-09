How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 9, 1923: Mr. and Mrs. Henry Jacobs are Rutland's oldest married couple. They were married in Peru, LaSalle County, on Sept. 2, 1865 — 57 years ago. He ran away from the old country to keep from serving in the Army and came to America in 1860. Mrs. Jacobs was born in Bavaria on Jan. 28, 1848, and brought to America when she was 7. Her father died with cholera in a few weeks after arriving in America. They are the parents of 14 children.

75 years ago

March 9, 1948: The body of Tech. Sgt. Paul L. Custer, AAF, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph H. Custer, 301 S. Allin St., is expected to arrive in Bloomington this week. A member of a bomber squadron, Custer was killed in action in New Guinea on May 3, 1943. Before joining the army on Feb. 13, 1942, he worked at Meadows Corp. He was a graduate of Trinity High School and Illinois State Normal University.

50 years ago

March 9, 1973: Illinois State University President David K. Berlo announced that the university has accepted a recommendation that the size of its laboratory schools, the staffing of schools and the amount of department involvement in the schools will be restructured over a two-year period. Staff and student enrollment will be reduced at Metcalf School and University High School.

25 years ago

March 9, 1998: Go West, young man. Go West. That's where Illinois State's basketball team must head to seek its fortune in this year's NCAA Tournament. The Redbirds, who have a 24-5 record, were afforded the No. 9 seed in the West Regional and will play No. 8 seed Tennessee in the opening round at the Arco Arena in Sacramento, California. "That was up a couple spots from a year ago," said ISU coach Kevin Stallings of his team's No. 11 seed in last year's tournament.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'