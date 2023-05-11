How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 11, 1923: It is a frequent experience of the housekeeper to run across a device for saving time. Mrs. John McKinney of Clinton has perfected two such devices and has had them patented. One is a belt for holding a blouse and skirt together, and the other is a bedding protector.

75 years ago

May 11, 1948: Radio television fans in the Bloomington area can expect to begin receiving some sort of semi-commercial television broadcasts in their homes by 1950, according to Roger Brooks, who has been conducting experiments in television reception in the Minonk area since last August.

50 years ago

May 11, 1973: The prospect of a settlement in the near future between Bloomington and its 68 striking employees appeared dim Friday. The first negotiating session since the strike began May 1 broke off about 2:30 p.m. with little progress reported.

25 years ago

May 11, 1998: A proposal being floated in Springfield would slap a 75-cent-per-month surcharge on cellular emergency calls, which comprise an increasing number of the emergency calls to 911 telephone systems throughout the state. For instance, in McLean County, 10 to 15% of all emergency calls are made from cellular phones, and the director of the county's 911 telephone system estimates the surcharge could bring in $187,000 annually.

