25 years ago: Hundreds line up for Bloomington Hallmark store opening

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 8, 1922: The first performance of the "Jollies of 1923" will be given at the Chatterton theatre by the Louis E. Davis post of the American Legion., all plans having been completed at rehearsal at the Elk's club. Every effort has been made to make this year's show superior to anything else put on by local talent. To this end, a professional company, the Joe Bren Production company, has been engaged to supervise the performance.

75 years ago

Nov. 8, 1947: The first regular kindergarten for children in Lexington opened this week at the grade school with 14 youngsters in attendance. It is a private kindergarten conducted by Mrs. A.M. Sullivan. Pupils pay $1.50 per week for tuition, which covers the cost of materials used and pay for the teacher. The school board furnishes room space only.

50 years ago

Nov. 8, 1972: Voters turned out in record numbers in McLean County on Tuesday; all told, there were 47,485 of them. This shattered a record that had stood since 1940, when 40,523 voters went to the polls. The turnout represented 83.05% of those registered. The highest percentage of voter turnout in the county came in Normal.

25 years ago

Nov. 8, 1997: A line of more than 300 people stretched past the Schnucks grocery store as Beanie Baby collectors waited for Peggy's Hallmark store to open. During this weekend's grand opening celebration, the Hallmark store is going to give away a retired Beanie Baby each hour the store is open. The store put out 5,000 Beanies on Friday and planned to do the same Saturday in different varieties.