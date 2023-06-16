How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 16, 1923: A move was started at the city council meeting to have two old fire stations, one on South Main Street and the other on West Chestnut Street, reopened. All three of the outside stations were abandoned by the previous administration at the time the fire department was centralized downtown. Action was deferred after a brief discussion.

75 years ago

June 16, 1948: Those who have laughed over the antics in "The Bride Goes Wild" at the Irving Theater have Albert Beich of Bloomington to thank. He wrote the screenplay. The son of Albert Beich Sr. and grandson of Paul F. Beich, the Bloomington-born writer has been writing stories and screenplays for years.

50 years ago

June 16, 1973: Six Bloomington-Normal men were promoted by State Farm Life Insurance Co. The men are Gail L. Tuttle, Darrell W. Beernink, John R. Stuckey, John P. States, Thaddeus W. Trenton and Richard W. Harrison.

25 years ago

June 16, 1998: Gov. Jim Edgar was among the attendees at a groundbreaking ceremony for the permanent campus of Heartland Community College. It will be the 40th and final community college in the state to have its own facility when it opens in fall 2000. "We have recognized that education is not just K-12, but K through the rest of your life," Edgar said.

