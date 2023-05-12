How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 12, 1923: After a stormy session of the city council last night, a general salary ordinance was passed. Salaries include mayor, $2,500 a year; city clerk, $175 a month; city engineer, $2,300 a year; superintendent o f streets, $1,920; city treasurer, $400; city attorney, $2,240; superintendent of water rand light, $250 a month; chief of police $175; fire marshal, $170.

75 years ago

May 12, 1948: Wendell LaBounty, a Daily Pantagraph employee for 20 years, was named the "Ideal Pantagrapher" for this year. Mr. LaBounty, an engraver, was the 12th Pantagrapher to receive the award.

50 years ago

May 12, 1973: Circuit Judge John T. McCullough of Lincoln said he will rule soon on whether the Louis E. Davis American Legion Post may proceed with one of two suits designed to break the Association of Commerce and Industry lease for a vacant lot behind the McBarnes Memorial Building. The ACI has broken ground for a new office on the vacant lot.

25 years ago

May 12, 1998: A former librarian has bequeathed the Bloomington Public Library $50,000, one of its largest gifts ever. The gift from Sandra L. Beye, who died in January after a 10-month battle with cancer, was the second largest the library had ever received. The money will be used to establish a computer network linking public and staff work stations to the internet.

