25 years ago: Famous-Barr coming to Eastland Mall

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 23, 1922: Roy Smith, ticket agent for the Illinois Traction System at Bloomington, is being held in the county jail on a charge of grand larceny. Smith admits taking over $2,700 from the company since last March, but said he did so to cover debts for his family and his wife's family. He decided to convert all of his small debts into one large debt that he could pay by time in the penitentiary. He knew he would be arrested eventually but did not care; he had looked after his family, and he is in ill health and may not live long. Read the story.

75 years ago

Oct. 23, 1947: One infallible sign of approaching winter in Central Illinois can be read in most any town that has a school: Carnival time is here. Throughout the land, school classes, PTA groups and women's clubs are busy selling tickets, setting up booths around the school gym and hoping to rake in the proceeds. The biggest moneymaker from the standpoint of net profit is voting for the queen. For instance, at Saybrook High School, it costs a nickel to vote for your favorite candidate, and the winner will be crowned at the 10 p.m. climax of the event. Read the story.

50 years ago

Oct. 23, 1972: An audience of mostly students politely welcomed Illinois Sen. Charles Percy, but heckled Nixon cabinet member Rogers C.B. Morton during an event at Illinois State University. Morton, secretary of the interior, said he had no inside information about the bugging of the Democratic National Headquarters in the Watergate Hotel, but condemned the action. He said he hoped investigations would "find the culprit," and added that he did not think President Nixon "had anything to do with it." Read the story.

25 years ago

Oct. 23, 1997: Bloomington's Eastland Mall is planning a major building expansion that includes the addition of St. Louis-based Famous-Barr as a fifth anchor store. The store, which sells a variety of merchandise, including clothing, shoes, housewares, linens and furniture, is expected to be about 120,000 square feet. By comparison, Bergner's, one of Eastland's current anchors, is 100,000 square feet after a major remodeling. Read the story.