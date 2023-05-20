How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 20, 1923: A task has been tackled by Superintendent of Streets Charles T. Evans in putting the dirt streets of the city in shape again after the rains of the last few days. Much grading that had been completed shortly before last Friday night's storm has to be done over again. Several streets were made impassable in places, leaving the streets in worse condition than before the grading.

75 years ago

May 20, 1948: Mrs. Howard Sloan was elected president of the Community Players and Whedon Slater, retiring president, presented five Amateur Dramatic awards at the club's annual meeting. Awards went to Mrs. David McClure, Joe Spring, Stanley Lantz, Eleanor Kath and Jim Ryan.

50 years ago

May 20, 1973: The city of Bloomington ruled out arbitration in the wage dispute with striking public service and parks department employees and made its "final" offer to the union. The offer is to go into effect Monday. The letter said the city's final offer is 54 cents over a two-year period.

25 years ago

May 20, 1998: Planned attendance by Bloomington city officials at a meeting with the Illinois Commerce Commission to discuss Illinois Power's tree-trimming practices in Normal has prompted a controversy and cancellation of the meeting. The utility initially agreed to Bloomington's participation in the informal meeting, which was initiated by ICC. Illinois Power Regional Manager Peter Millburg pointed to comments made during recent city and town council meetings, saying "it's apparent they want to see this end up in court."

