25 years ago: Downs mayor wins pie-eating contest

100 years ago

Aug. 3, 1922: Holding that to order the Bloomington & Normal Railway & Light company to continue serving its patrons with hot water heat would be confiscatory, the Illinois Commerce Commission granted the company permission to abandon the system of heating and substitute steam heat. The company's earnings during 1921 amounted to $777.03, less than the total expense.

75 years ago

Aug. 3, 1947: Four rural schools, which have consolidated with Weldon grade school district, were sold at auction. Twist school, purchased for $305 by C.W. Shinneman, will move to a farm. Lincoln school, $600 by John Lockart, will be left at its location. Reed school, $600 by Wyatt Hacom, will be moved to town and converted to a residence. Wantwood school, $850 by Henry Goken, will be moved to Decatur.

50 years ago

Aug. 3, 1972: An Ohio state championship trophy has a home for the next year in Clinton. Earl and Velda Turner of rural Clinton recently arrived home from the national shuffleboard tournament at Lakeside, Ohio, where they won the Ohio State Mixed Doubles championship. The Turners, who took up shuffleboard six years ago at their winter home in Edgewater, Florida, have been accumulating trophies for three years.

25 years ago

Aug. 3, 1997: Jeff Schwartz, mayor of the village of Downs, won the celebrity pie-eating contest for the third year at the McLean County Fair. For his efforts, Schwartz was the recipient of a trophy and monetary gifts that he donates to the Downs 4-H Clubs and 4-H education program, a pie to take home and a Baker's Square T-shirt. LeRoy Mayor Bob Rice and McLean Mayor Steve Shaneman also participated.