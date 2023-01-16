25 years ago: Citizens review Bloomington sign code

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 16, 1923: The greatest part of the bonus work in Bloomington had been completed yesterday. Forces helping ex-service men make out their applications at the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars were cut down yesterday afternoon. It was believed that the great majority in Bloomington and Normal had sent off their applications at the end of the day. There are about 2,500 ex-service men in both cities.

75 years ago

Jan. 16, 1948: The Gulf, Mobile and Ohio railroad petitioned the circuit court to approve leasing the blacksmith shop at the west side yards to the Alpha Cellulose Corp., Van Wert, Ohio. The Van Wert firm converts cotton and rag scraps into material sold to paper mills.

50 years ago

Jan. 16, 1973: Nomalites will vote in an advisory capacity before Normal's City Council exercises home rule power to declare the town wet. That decision was reached as the council spent an hour and a half discussing a proposal to declare the town wet and permit package liquor store sales and the sale of retail alcoholic beverages in restaurants.

25 years ago

Jan. 16, 1998: A citizens group began a review of Bloomington's sign code with a charge to tinker but not overturn, Jim Hepperly, the city's director of planning and code enforcement, said the group probably should end up keeping much of the current code. It is the first review of the sign code in 10 years. Issues likely to be debated include the size, spacing and placement of the sizes.

