How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Sept. 5, 1923: The community of Minier was shocked to learn of the death of William T. Thompson, one of the oldest and most respected citizens. Born in Hittle’s Grove on June 8, 1847, Thompson was the youngest soldier from this neighborhood to enter Civil War service. He was a private in Company D, 152nd Regiment, Illinois infantry, serving for about 18 months until the close of the war.

75 years ago

Sept. 5, 1948: In addition to being an actor for Paramount Pictures, Richard Webb, Bloomington-born movie star and son of Mrs. Gail Webb of Atlanta, is an expert lapidary, or rock-hound. He’s going to tell the Mutual-Don Lee network all about his rock hunting, cutting and polishing on “It’s a Living” Sunday at 6:30 p.m. His next picture is Paramount’s “Isn’t It Romantic,” slated for release in October.

50 years agoSept. 5, 1973: Subsidy payments totaling $546,408 over the next five years for the Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System were approved 5-2 by the Normal City Council. The vote reversed Normal’s 4-2 rejection of the subsidy payments at a meeting between the two city councils a week earlier. Approval of the subsidy payments is expected to clear the way for the transit board to apply for federal and state grants for new buses and capital improvements.

25 years ago

Sept. 5, 1998: Scott Jeckel, a 36-year-old hog farmer from Delavan and Ray Perisin, a 37-year-old civil engineer from Peoria, were featured on David Letterman’s show during a segment called “Stupid Human Tricks.” Jeckel put a mini marshmallow up his nose and blew it about 8 feet across the stage to Perisin, who caught it in his mouth and ate it. After brief banter about hog prices being down for “the other white meat,” Letterman told Perisin “you don’t have to do this.”

