How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 27, 1923: Fred B. Capen arranged for the sale of the building at 114 N. Center St. to John W. Rodgers, Sr. The sellers are the heirs of Louis Faust living in Ohio and Indiana. The price is $35,000. Mr. Rodgers owns the building adjoining at 116 N. Center St.

75 years ago

May 27, 1948: Need for more recreational facilities is Bloomington-Normal's most crying need, according to speakers at a Rotary Club meeting. Eight of 13 speakers on "How Can We Make Our Community a Better One in Which to Live?" stated some phase of recreation as the major need.

50 years ago

May 27, 1973: The strike is over. After discussions at the Coachman Motel, members of Local 699 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees ratified a two-year contract that gives them a 33-cent raise when they return to work and another 24-cent increase May 1, 1974.

25 years ago

May 27, 1998: Central Catholic High School will relocate to east Bloomington under the latest plans to develop the Deneen Farm off Airport Road. After four years of searching for a new site, Principal Joy Allen said the school will begin raising the $7 million needed to build the high school this fall. Construction could begin in two to three years.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'