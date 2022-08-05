25 years ago: Bloomington seniors try hang-gliding

100 years ago

Aug. 5, 1922: The Chicago & Alton management had decided to obey the recent decision of the United States railroad labor board, reducing the scale of pay for all track laborers and common laborers in the maintenance of way department and in all shops and roundhouses, by 5 cents per hour effective Aug. 1.

75 years ago

Aug. 5, 1947: Declaring that the Bloomington Belt Line is the most serious traffic hazard in Central Illinois, Hollis O. Frey, chairman of the Kiwanis Club Safety Committee, is asking the governor to investigate. Figures showed 14% of accidents reported to the sheriff's office from 1945-47 took place at three belt Line intersections.

50 years ago

Aug. 5, 1972: Whether McLean County taxpayers should continue to subsidize a state headquarters for the American Legion in Bloomington, as they have done for the past 50 years, seems due for the next McLean County Board meeting. The county owns the property.

25 years ago

Aug. 5, 1997: The next time you think you can't do something because you're too old, too young, too weak or too afraid, think about Mary and Jerry Parsons. At the tender ages of 83 and 79, respectively, the Bloomington couple went hang-gliding for the first time, soaring at 2,100 feet above the ground.