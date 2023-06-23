How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 23, 1923: From July 6-11, a Chautauqua will be held in Bloomington under the auspices of the Kiwanis Club. This year, the entire profits will be turned over to the burial ground fund of the American Legion post. Sessions will be at Illinois Wesleyan gym.

75 years ago

June 23, 1948: Establishment of a College of Fine Arts on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus, effective with the new school year in September, was announced by President Merrill J. Holmes. The School of Music, Art and Dramatics are the nucleus of the new College of Fine Arts.

50 years ago

June 23, 1973: With a goal of $150,000 for its new building fund, the Association of Commerce and Industry has $102,000 pledged so far, according to Craig Hart, fund drive chairman. Keith Middleton, ACI president, reported that the building will not be completed until February.

25 years ago

June 23, 1998: Four Bloomington police officers will patrol downtown bar districts on weekend nights to help combat problems associated with drunkenness. The Bloomington City Council voted to spend $10,000 to pay to ensure four officers will be available from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. North Main and Front streets will be the target areas.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'