25 years ago: Bloomington man finds 6-foot snake in apartment

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 10, 1922: The first Pullman sleeping car was placed on exhibition at the LaSalle street passenger station. It was an old passenger coach remodeled by the late George M. Pullman and put into service between Chicago and Bloomington on Sept. 1, 1859. The car is one of the features of the historical exhibit in connection with the Rock Island railroad. It provided four lower and four upper berths; seat backs were hinged so they could be dropped on a level with the seat itself, over which a mattress and blankets were placed. Read the story.

75 years ago

Oct. 10, 1947: A good chunk of Bloomington laughed until their sides hurt at the opening performance of the Community Players' "Dear Ruth," first production of the season in the Scottish Rite temple auditorium. The place was packed, and the play was so good that audience members hated to see it end. Whedon Slater, president of the Community Players, announced that season ticket sales had reached 2,102 — the largest in the history of the Players. Read the story.

50 years ago

Oct. 10, 1972: A proposal to hire a full-time city attorney for Normal was shelved until early next year. Mayor Carol Reitan had proposed a full-time legal department to replace the town's part-time legal counsel, but she agreed to the delay after it was apparent that there were not sufficient votes to back up the proposal. City Attorney Robert Markowitz put the first-year cost for a full-time position at $45,000. Read the story.

25 years ago

Oct. 10, 1997: When Tim McMahan, 32, arrived home to find a 6-foot boa constrictor in the bathroom of his apartment at 1 Willedrob Rd., Bloomington. Police wrestled the animal into a pillowcase and took it door to door in the building until an owner two floors down claimed it. The snake had been missing about two weeks and likely entered McMahan's apartment through a service panel that was not completely closed after a new dishwasher was recently installed. Read the story.