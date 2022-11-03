25 years ago: Bloomington Knockers founders honored with Ireland trip

100 years ago

Nov. 3, 1922: Interest in the student of the proposed new constitution for the state of Illinois, which goes to voters on Dec. 12, seems to be on the increase. The Bloomington public library has a limited number of copies of the document, and librarians will give them out to applicants free as long as they last. A booklet containing the text of the proposed document and the 1870 constitution has been published by the Chicago Public Efficiency Bureau, 315 Plymouth Court, Chicago.

75 years ago

Nov. 3, 1947: Mrs. Eugenia Jones Hunt, 101, who as a girl lived in Tremont and is possibly the last Central Illinois figure with detailed personal recollections of Abraham Lincoln, died at her home in Winnetka. She knew Lincoln from his visits to her father’s home when he was a lawyer riding the eighth Illinois judicial circuit. She was the daughter of John Albert Jones, who was admitted to the Illinois bar on a motion made by Lincoln. In 1945, she published a book of personal recollections of Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln.

50 years agoNov. 3, 1972: Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie addressed a crowd of roughly 400 at Illinois State University as he campaigns for his second term as governor. He detailed his administration’s progress in education, highways, mental health, parks, correctional facilities and the environment. Imposing the income tax was inevitable, he said. “I became the inheritor of a government that literally was bankrupt.”

25 years ago

Nov. 3, 1997: Paul and Barb Segobiano started the Bloomington Knockers Little League Football team 40 years ago. After 40 years of giving of themselves for the children in the community, the community gave a little something back to the Segobianos: a trip to Knock, Ireland, the city for which the team is named. The Segobianos revealed the surprise after putting puzzle pieces together in front of the crowd of parents and players. Their five children attended the annual end of season event.

