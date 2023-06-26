How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 24, 1923: Papers of incorporation were filed yesterday whereby Dee and S.M. Robinson of Peoria and Guy W. Martin and C.E. Irvin of Bloomington have taken a long-term lease on the Chatterton theatre, owned by A.E. DeMange, and plan to convert it into one of the most elaborate and up-to-the-minute play houses in the middle west.

75 years ago

June 24, 1948: The Illinois branch office of the farm mortgages division of the Metropolitan Life Insurance company plans to move from Peoria to the Burr building, 319 N. Center St., according to Glenn E. Rogers, second vice president of the New York insurance firm.

50 years ago

June 24, 1973: Bloomington received $2.1 million of the approximate $4 million requested for urban renewal work in the central business district and Forty Acres. Although the money comes in the form of a loan, it will be repaid at the end of the fiscal year with federal grants.

25 years ago

June 24, 1998: Bloomington Gold is making its return to the Twin Cities this weekend after a five-year stay in Springfield. With it, tourism officials expect an influx of 30,000 to 40,000 people for the annual show that opens this morning at its new home, the Interstate Center on the cities' west side. It was previously held at the McLean County Fairground.

