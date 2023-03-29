How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 29, 1923: The largest single store building in Fairbury, the Walton Bros. Co. department store, was destroyed by fire, which also destroyed office spaces in the building and spread to a number of houses on the community's south side. A few hours later, the T.P. & W. depot also caught fire and was badly damaged.

75 years ago

March 29, 1948: "The Wild Palms," a book banned in Bloomington two months ago by Mayor Mark B. Hayes, is back on local news stands with all objectionable passages removed. "There must have been a lot of complaints besides mine or the publishers wouldn't have recalled it for reprinting," the mayor said, adding, "It isn't worth reading anyhow." After Hayes banned the book in Bloomington, copies on local news stands were sent to Normal, where they sold out in two days.

50 years ago

March 29, 1973: Boy Scout Camp Hefferman will be closed to long-term camping this summer. Officials blamed the 1971 Youth Camp Health and Safety Act, which introduced new standards and regulations for such facilities. The Corn Belt Boy Scout Council said it would cost at least $14,700 to make required repairs and improvements.

25 years ago

March 29, 1998: Alan Otto was the youngest Bloomington firefighter when he was hired in 1972. Now, 25 years later, the 49-year-old chief will step down as one of the department's more tenured members so he can begin his career anew in Temple, Texas. He said his yearning to move into the Sunbelt, his two-plus decades at the fire department and the right job opportunity each played a role in his departure.

