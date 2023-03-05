How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 5, 1923: The friends of Miss Margaret Robinson will be interested to learn that she has opened a studio for teaching physical balance, a new development in health which has not been demonstrated here before. Her studio will be at 214½ East Washington St. in one of the rooms belonging to Dr. Noble's offices.

75 years ago

March 5, 1948: Although many landlords are not filing petitions because a new rent law is expected, 42 were granted rent increases in February, said rent representative Stephen Bates. Only eight petitions for increases were denied.

50 years ago

March 5, 1973: An "Age of Aquarius" ice show will be presented March 16-18 at Four Seasons Club. About 55 ice skaters, mostly Twin City school students, will participate in performances at 7:30 p.m. March 16 and 17 and at 2 p.m. March 18. Proceeds from the ice show will help pay for the new pool enclosure built last fall.

25 years ago

March 5, 1998: Aldi Inc. will build a 15,000-square-foot grocery store across the street from the Walmart Supercenter in Normal and close its Bloomington location in Towanda Plaza, a company spokesman said. The company purchased land on Greenbriar Drive between Sirloin Stockade and the Parkway Auto Laundry but does not yet have a date for groundbreaking. The 11,220-square-foot Towanda Plaza location opened in April 1985.

