How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 1, 1923: The sale of fireworks opened here yesterday. There was a lively business at the 21 places that were given permits to sell them. Although an effort is being made throughout the country to discourage the use of fireworks on the Fourth, from the amount sold there will be no lessening of the usual noise in the city.

75 years ago

July 1, 1948: The contest to select a queen and two maids of honor for Normal's September Tomato festival will be open to any McLean County girl over 18, it was decided. The top eight or 10 candidates will be introduced at a band concert in August where final judging will be done.

50 years ago

July 1, 1973: "Allowing a patient to live until he dies ..." That's one goal of music therapy, according to two originators of the local program, Mrs. Bernard Lannie and Mrs. Clifford Edwards. Mrs. Lannie is a registered nurse and Mrs. Edwards is a music therapy volunteer.

25 years ago

July 1, 1998: A power-packed thunderstorm caused what preliminary estimates placed at $900,000 worth of damage in McLean County. Gov. Jim Edgar, visiting Bloomington in the aftermath, said he would consider state disaster assistance. More than 92,000 Central Illinois residents found themselves without power.

