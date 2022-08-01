25 years ago: 56 children audition for Oscar Mayer in Bloomington

100 years ago

Aug. 1, 1922: Two thousand people greeted Gov. Henry J. Allen of Kansas at the Pontiac Chautauqua, where he spoke on "The Responsibility of the State for Industrial Justice." He said we are drifting away from arbitration in industrial relations and, since arbitration has not proven to be the real cure for constant strife between capital and labor, some method apart from the present claw and hammer practices now being used on both sides must be found.

75 years ago

Aug. 1, 1947: What to do with a live 88 mm shell? That's the problem confronting Mr. and Mrs. Ed Carter, 2002 E. Oakland Ave., who have one on their front porch. Mr. Carter, a state maintenance patrolman, found it on the shoulder of Route 66 east of the Route 51 overpass. He buried it, but then went back with his wife and friends and dug it up so that no children would find it. They hope to find someone who can render it harmless.

50 years ago

Aug. 1, 1972: It's tough enough for a 7-year-old to lose a tooth. Darrin Coon had a worse fortune than most: He swallowed his. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence A. Coon of Normal, Darrin collided with another swimmer at the Normal Swimming Pool while the children were taking lessons. His condition the next day? "He's great — other than for the empty spot there," she said. "And he's going to give it another try this morning."

25 years ago

Aug. 1, 1997: Fifty-six area children crooned about bologna and wieners in hopes of cutting the mustard in a national Oscar Mayer talent search. The Wienermobile parked at Bloomington's Cub Foods for three hours to videotape children and their renditions of the "Wiener Jingle" or the "Bologna Song." About 80,000 entries are expected in this summer's search for a child to appear in an Oscar Mayer commercial and win a $20,000 college scholarship.