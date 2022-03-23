20 years ago: Madeleine Albright talked foreign policy at Illinois State University

Editor's note: Madeleine Albright, the first female secretary of state and a mentor to many current and former American statesmen and women, died Wednesday of cancer at age 84.

Twenty years before her death, Albright visited Illinois State University to talk about foreign policy and international affairs during a "Global Town Meeting" event. The following article and sidebar appeared in the Sunday, March 24, 2002, edition of The Pantagraph. They chronicled the event that took place the day before.

Albright talks politics

Former secretary of state visits ISU

By Kelly Josephsen

Pantagraph Staff

NORMAL — Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright says ending violence in the Middle East is like riding a bicycle: If we stop pedaling, we’ll roll backward or fall down altogether.

The Bush administration stopped pedaling in its early months, Albright said, even though the Clinton administration — under which she served — was close to a resolution.

Albright offered that and other opinions Saturday in a frank and wide-reaching Global Town Meeting at Illinois State University’s Braden Auditorium.

The former secretary of state joined former United Nations Ambassador Donald McHenry, an ISU alumnus, to discuss international affairs. The event was part of the official kickoff for the “university family” portion of Redefining Normal, ISU’s first-ever comprehensive fundraising campaign.

Albright and McHenry, who are colleagues at Georgetown University, covered foreign policy issues such as economic sanctions on Iraq, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and President Bush’s “axis of evil” remarks.

If violence in Israel is to end, the United States must be a major player, Albright said. “We were very close to a resolution at Camp David, and I’m saddened the situation was allowed to get so much worse. To me it’s proof the United States must play an active role,” she said.

Albright is encouraged by the recent involvement of U.S. envoy Anthony Zinni and Vice President Dick Cheney because “ultimately, we are the only country that has the trust of both sides.”

McHenry said all parties involved must understand the history behind the violence — but also be willing to put it in the background and look toward the future. “It is difficult to try to resolve an issue when people want to get into who did what to whom,” he said.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict isn’t the only Middle East issue Albright is watching.

She addressed U.S. economic sanctions on Iraq, telling the audience that Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein — not America — is keeping food and medicine from Iraqi citizens. “He is a threat to his people, he is a threat to the region and therefore he is a threat to us,” she said.

Economic sanctions are the only card available to play against Hussein, Albright said. Diplomacy failed repeatedly, but she said she believes now is not the time for military force against Hussein’s reign, because the United States is committed to the war in Afghanistan.

Therefore, she supports “smart sanctions” targeted at Hussein and his cronies and better efforts to get food and medicine to the people who need them.

On the topic of Iraq, Albright addressed the “axis of evil” remarks President Bush has used to describe that country along with Iran and North Korea. She said she was troubled by the label from the get-go.

Albright said she knows from experience that terms like “axis of evil” might sound good to speech writers but often come back to haunt the person who utters the words.

“It probably sounded pretty robust when President Bush first said it,” she said. “But it falls into the trap we fell into during the Cold War — thinking all communist countries are the same. They are not, so it’s not a useful term.”

Bush’s words will probably set America back on its progress with Iran and North Korea, she added. Albright said reform forces are active in Iran and that the Clinton administration was making progress on securing weapons inspections in North Korea. The “axis of evil” remarks, however, have bred distrust in the United States and stronger ties between the three nations it refers to, she said.

Albright and McHenry agreed the public’s need to be educated about foreign affairs is vital, citing phrases like “axis as evil.” The fear is that those nations will be lumped together, when their situations are not identical, they said.

“It is amazing how questions from far away are very important to people in middle America. You are never far removed from the rest of the world in which we live,” McHenry said.

The foreign policy experts both agreed that events like Saturday’s event at ISU promote understanding of other cultures, religions and places.

“Discussions like this are why I welcome the opportunity to talk in front of students about foreign affairs,” Albright said.

Albright shares travel stories

By Kelly Josephsen

Pantagraph Staff

NORMAL — Former Secretary of State Madleine Albright gained much from her years in politics, she told the crowd Saturday at ISU’s Braden Auditorium.

Albright shared a number of stories from time spent in a number of key U.S. foreign policy roles — including secretary of state, president of the Center for National Policy, permanent representative to the United Nations and a Clinton administration cabinet member.

The terms put 1,038,000 miles of travel under her belt and brought her in contact with numerous world leaders.

Dubbed a Global Town Meeting, Albright’s appearance Saturday was peppered with her travel stories that showed an eye for detail and a healthy sense of humor.

Through it all, Albright said she stayed motivated by her belief the United States can do a lot of good through its involvement in foreign affairs.

Albright recounted what she called a “weird” meeting with Boris Yeltsin. She said she had tried to convince the Russian president that NATO was not a threat to his country. “You have to see this not as an alliance against something, but as an alliance for something,” she had told him.

Albright also described her time as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

She said she found herself in a tense situation regarding U.N. leadership. Egypt’s Boutros Boutros-Ghali was U.N. secretary general, and Albright disagreed with him on ways to address conflicts in Somalia and the Balkans. The secretary general also was unpopular with the U.S. Congress.

When Boutros-Ghali was replaced by Kofi Annan, Boutros-Ghali blamed Albright. “But it was OK because I succeeded, and now we have one of our finest secretary generals ever in Kofi Annan,” she said.

Albright also recalled a trip to Pyongyang, North Korea, that illustrated to her the remarkable power of a dictator.

She said Pyongyang was a place with “wide boulevards, huge buildings and not a person in sight.” However, while attending a 50th anniversary celebration for the Workers Party in the city, a crowd of 250,000 appeared as if by magic and 100,000 people then danced in step.

She recalled that when reporters later balked at her description of the event as remarkable, she told them: “I’d never seen 100,000 people dance in step, and it takes a dictator to get them to do that.”

