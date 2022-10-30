19th century Halloween all tricks, no treats in Bloomington

On Nov. 1, 1883, residents of Bloomington’s west side woke up to discover their chimneys stopped with rotten cabbage and other unwelcome rubbish. As families shivered while their flues were cleared, word came of additional mischief perpetrated in the night, such as the spectacle of 20-some wagons and carts that were not only overturned, but stripped of their wheels.

Halloween night pranks were widespread elsewhere in the city, including the German neighborhood of South Hill.

“Gates were lifted from their hinges and carried for blocks, and exchanged for other gates,” reported The Leader, a Bloomington daily newspaper from the time. “Wagons were lifted bodily and placed in front yards, while several families were smoked out of house and home.”

Although great fun for “young America,” 19th century Halloween (once spelled more exotically as “Hallowe’en” or “Halloweve”) proved a trying time for adults, especially those targeted by these midnight marauders. For 21st century parents who complain about today’s sugar-saturated holiday and their grade-schooler’s morning-after tummy ache, know that things could be worse. Much worse!

How’s that? For the simple reason that Oct. 31, 1883, was not a one-off night of Halloween-inspired pandemonium, but rather an annual ritual. Back in the 19th century, there was a whole lot more “tricking” than “treating” when it came to All Hallows’ Eve.

“Tonight is Halloween and the mischievous youths and maidens will remove gates, drag away wagons, throw cabbages at front doors and otherwise deport themselves as heathens,” warned the Oct. 31, 1888 Pantagraph. “The day has sadly degenerated from one of pretty legends and interesting evening parties to one of idiotic actions on the part of the young.”

Halloween came to American shores primarily by way of the Irish, who arrived in great numbers beginning in the mid-19th century with the Potato Famine. The roots of the holiday, ties of which are mostly forgotten today, were well understood back then.

“The boys were out last night … and a number of gates were unhinged and other petty deviltries perpetrated,” noted the Nov. 1, 1878, Pantagraph. “Among the Irish and Scotch people, the evening was once of especial interest, bringing up vividly the happy days in lands beyond the seas.”

Not surprisingly, college students from Illinois Wesleyan and “the Normal,” the majority of whom were male (again, not surprising), were always happy to contribute to the chaos.

“Bands of Wesleyan students roamed wild over the northeast part of the city, and played many a practical trick or alleged joke,” relayed The Pantagraph of Nov. 1, 1881. “But it remained for a party of Normal students to rise to the sublimest height of idiotic sport.

"Early in the night about a dozen of them appeared in the eastern part of (Bloomington) with tin horns, and deafened the residents of that section.”

Bloomington police Sgt. William H. Reynolds and patrolman Ephraim Potts then confiscated the noisemakers and ordered the naughty young men back to Normal where they belonged.

Generally speaking, the community tolerated — at least up to a point — such acts of general nuisance and mischief.

“The Halloween capers of the boys are not to be commended, though we were all boys ourselves, and delighted in the same sport,” confessed a Pantagraph scribe in 1882.

Homeowners were even cautioned to take preemptive measures to curtail various pranks and plots perpetrated by unruly youth. “It would be well for all who have not yet done so, to harvest their cabbage and gather their front gates,” went one such warning on Halloween in 1884.

Small towns were not immune to the trouble. “Lexington will employ a force of special police on Halloween night, to prevent the boys from raiding the village as they usually do,” announced The Pantagraph several days before Oct. 31, 1885.

Not all mischief was harmless. During Halloween 1899, for instance, marauders interrupted a party hosted by J.C. Means at his East Grove Street residence by piling chairs and other items on his porch.

When guest Robert Gottschall opened the front door he was struck in the temple with a piece of brick, leaving him with a bad gash above the right eye.

An open letter to the Oct. 26, 1900, Pantagraph, signed by “A Sufferer,” noted that the annual spate of “lawless pranks,” such as “turning over outhouses, taking off gates, throwing bricks and stones on porches, and placing baskets of rotten eggs on doorsteps,” were not limited to boys.

Rather, according to this concerned citizen, adults also participated in Halloween hooliganism, with certain men even disguising themselves as women.

“Some of these grown persons,” declared the writer, “have been occasionally recognized and if their names were disclosed, it would cause great surprise, as they class themselves among respectable citizens.”

The pranks, both playful and not so playful, continued into the first two decades of the 20th century. And sometimes the wave of impish troublemaking began a day or two before the big night.

“Judging from the damage to property occasioned by raids by bands of small boys in various sections of the city last night, the celebration of Halloween this year promises to be anything but a sane one,” reported an exasperated Pantagraph on Oct. 31, 1913.

The night before Halloween, John Hegarty, Bloomington police night captain, “was kept busy answering calls and sending officers out … to disperse juvenile crowds of celebrants, who persisted in their destruction of property,” added The Pantagraph. “Fences were torn down, garbage cans overturned, walks torn from position, window lights broken in some instances and all manner of trouble was experienced.”

A police sergeant and two detectives, it was said, used a “light rig” (an early spotlight) to disperse “bands of small boys, the majority of whom were under 15 years of age.”

The much more family friendly tradition of trick-or-treating did not become widespread locally until the late 1940s and 1950s.

For better and worse, the pranks and vandalism common to 19th and early 20th century Halloween night survive in a series of regional traditions held Oct. 30 or Oct. 31, such as “Cabbage Night” in parts of New England, “Gate Night” in stretches of Canada, and, most infamously, “Devil’s Night” in Detroit.