1920s cash register a reminder of Bloomington's Stern’s Furniture

As part of its mission, the McLean County Museum of History collects and preserves objects and documents that tell the stories of the people who throughout the years have made McLean County their home. To accomplish this, the museum relies on the generosity of those who donate these items to its ever-growing collection, thus allowing their stories to be preserved and shared for generations to come. As a case in point, the museum recently received a century-old cash register once used at Stern’s Furniture Company of downtown Bloomington.

The first cash register is generally credited to James Ritty, a saloon owner in Dayton, Ohio, who created the device in the late 1870s to prevent employee theft by providing an accurate total of the day’s sales. Known as “The Incorruptible Cashier,” this early register was quite primitive, capable of only adding sales totals and marking each sale with the now classic bell ring. Ritty’s register business was ultimately sold in 1884 to fellow Dayton businessman, John H. Patterson, who founded the National Cash Register Company. This company soon dominated the cash register market and was the manufacturer of the register now in the museum’s collections.

This register was purchased in 1923 by the Stern family to use in their growing furniture business in downtown Bloomington.

The Sterns first came to Bloomington in 1905, when Jewish immigrant Jacob Stern established the J. Stern Company, a second-hand stove and furniture shop nestled in one half of 506 N. Main St., with an apartment for his young family upstairs.

A stove repairman by trade, Stern trained each of his four sons in the craft as they helped him repair and sell old stoves, delivering them to customers around the city by wagon. Tragedy struck the family when Stern died in 1916, leaving behind a wife and five young children. With mouths to feed and a business to run, eldest son Harry Stern dropped out of high school to run the store with his mother, Rose Stern.

The business proved successful and by the mid-1920s expanded to fill both 506 and the neighboring building at 504. A major remodeling combined them into a single structure with a showroom and large window displays.

After Harry Stern’s sudden death in 1937, the remaining brothers took over with the youngest, Sam Stern, as the head.

By the 1950s, Stern’s Furniture grew to fill most of North Main Street’s 500 block with both retail space and warehouses, becoming one of the largest furniture dealers in Central Illinois.

As prominent in the community as they were in business, the Stern family served as philanthropists and were heavily involved in fundraising and support for local institutions as diverse as the Moses Montefiore Temple, St. Joseph’s Hospital, the YMCA, and the Miller Park Zoo. The company also sponsored several sports teams in basketball, bowling and softball, winning a number of local championships.

All good things must come to an end, however, and Stern’s Furniture was no exception. In 1982, after nearly 80 years in downtown Bloomington, the company moved its operations to a new location at the former Oakland bowling alley on Eldorado Road off the “modern-day Main Street,” Veterans Parkway. Sam Stern, the company head and last surviving Stern brother, died a few months later.

Within a few years, Bloomington’s second-oldest furniture store had closed. It’s original location on North Main Street was torn down in 1989 and is now a parking lot. A piece of the Stern legacy survives, however, in an old cash register, now a permanent part of the museum’s collection and ready to continue sharing their story for years to come.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Chelsea Banks is the museum's registrar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0