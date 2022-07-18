100 years ago: YMCA gives free swim lessons

100 years ago

July 18, 1922: Following the annual custom, the boys' division of the local YMCA has set July 24 to July 28 as "Learn to Swim Week," and during that week will give free lessons to every McLean County boy who clips the coupon found elsewhere in The Pantagraph, fill it out and send or bring it to the YMCA. Last year, 500 lessons were given to boys, the organization said.

75 years ago

July 18, 1947: Five candidates have been nominated for queen of the El Paso Corn Festival. They are Beverly Vincent, Margaret Pinkham, Gerry Benedict, Barbara Cryer and Patricia Smith. Dedication of the Kiwanis Club Community War Memorial will be Friday, Sept. 12, festival officials said. Rep. Everett Dirksen of Pekin has been invited to speak.

50 years ago

July 18, 1972: The school day will begin and end 10 minutes earlier for most McLean County Unit 5 schools next school year. High school will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and junior high 8:35 a.m. to 3:23 p.m. Elementary schools have various start times between 8:30 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. Superintendent George Evans said the change comes at the request of unit principals.

25 years ago

July 18, 1997: Woolworth announced that it will close the doors to all 400 of its five-and-dime stores across the country, including the 30,000-square-foot location at Bloomington's Eastland Mall, the last remaining downstate Woolworth location. About 9,200 employees will lose their jobs nationwide, including 27 at the Bloomington store.