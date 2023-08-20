How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 20, 1923: Final plans are being made for the Woodford County old settlers' picnic, which will be held in Metamora on Aug. 22. Elgin's band and the Wilsonian quartet, both of Peoria, have been engaged. Henry R. Rathbone of Chicago, congressman-at-large for Illinois, will deliver the principal address. The old Woodford County courthouse, now the property of the state as a Lincoln memorial, will be open to the public.

75 years ago

Aug. 20, 1948: The body of Lt. Wayne B. Henry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herman H. Henry of Lincoln, is being returned to the United States from Italy and burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C. He was killed in action at Anzio Beach on Jan. 27, 1944, in Italy while serving with a tank corps. He was employed as a mechanic at the Pemberton garage before enlisting in the Army.

50 years ago

Aug. 20, 1973: Illinois State University's $11.8 million University Union and Auditorium will open later this month. The 250,000-square-foot facility has been under construction for three years. ISU students will pay $38 a semester in fees to help retire principal and interest on the 40-year revenue bonds used to fund the construction.

25 years ago

Aug. 20, 1998: In the first significant change in the corporate structure at State Farm in three decades, two company executives have been promoted and will join Edward B. Rust Jr. as members of a new Office of the Chairman. Vincent J. Trosino, vice chairman and chief operating officer for State Farm Mutual Insurance Co., has been promoted to president, and Roger S. Joslin, State Farm's treasurer and chief financial officer, will become vice chairman of State Farm Mutual.

