100 years ago: Woman sues neighbor after dog bite

100 years ago

June 8, 1922: Margaret B. Packard filed a lawsuit seeking $5,000 in damages from Henry L. Irvin after she said she was attacked by Irvin's dog. Packard, who was over 90 years old, said she was picking roses in her West Jefferson Street yard when she was attacked by the dog; she threw herself backward, fell and broke both arms and was hospitalized.

75 years ago

June 8, 1947: A new report showed an urgent need for housing to rent for $40 a month or sell for $7,000. Officials said roughly 700 veteran and non-veteran families were living in temporary trailers and summer cottages or doubled up with friends, relatives or other families as they await the availability of more permanent housing.

50 years ago

June 8, 1972: Lexington churches raised nearly $2,300 for a 19-year-old resident named Mark Tracy, who was suffering from Bright's disease, a kidney ailment. A number of business and community organization leaders subsequently gathered to spearhead more fundraising efforts. Tracy's parents were a self-employed carpenter and a waitress.

25 years ago

June 8, 1997: Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Dick Sens prepared to take the same position in Belvidere. Sens, 52, said he was disappointed with the 1996 failure of a proposed merger with McLean County Unit 5, but considered it a success that the issue was brought to voters after 25 years of trying.

