How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 18, 1923: The 29th annual report of the Wither's public library was given Friday by Miss Nellie Parham, librarian. A few more than 11,000 readers were enrolled at the close of the year. Of these, 60% use their cards continuously and 25% occasionally.

75 years ago

May 18, 1948: John J. Hogan handed Civil Aeronautics Administration's grant offer of $210,000 in federal funds to Mayor Mark B. Hayes as the government's portion of the cost of the $420,000 Bloomington Municipal Airport improvements. A similar offer from the state has also been received.

50 years ago

May 18, 1973: James A. Stahly, 2009 Castle, was elected president of Illinois Wesleyan Alumni Association. Mrs. Kenneth G. Saito, 19 Kingswood, Normal, was elected recording secretary. Stahly, a 1962 graduate, is assistant public relations director of State Farm Automobile Insurance Co.

25 years ago

May 18, 1998: The Normal Town Council adopted tree-trimming guidelines that limit cuts to limbs with a diameter of 4 inches or less. The new standards will not go into effect for 10 days because of publication requirements. Until then, the town will continue its trimming ban against Illinois Power. Representatives of the utility, Bloomington, Normal and the Illinois Commerce Commission are set to meet to discuss the issue.

