100 years ago: Who killed George Whitham?

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 1, 1923: Was George Whitham, who was found dead at his home on East Washington Street, murdered, or did he commit suicide? Investigators today are divided in their opinions. Those advancing the murder theory claim it would have been a physical impossibility for the dead man to fire all five shots indicated by the coroner. His wife was murdered in Columbus, Kansas, 36 hours before Mr. Whitham’s body was discovered. There is no theory as to a probable cause.

75 years ago

Feb. 1, 1948: Adlai E. Stevenson, Democratic candidate for governor of Illinois, will open his public campaign for that office at a “Jackson Day” meeting in Bloomington on Feb. 23, said Phil C. Auth, chairman of the McLean County Democratic Central Committee. Final arrangements for the appearance of the Chicago attorney and former Bloomington resident were made by phone. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Illinois hotel.

50 years agoFeb. 1, 1973: The filing of economic disclosure forms — or the failure to — extended to present officeholders when a Pantagraph reporter, with the backing of a judge, reported the backdating of one such form by the office of McLean County Clerk Paul D. Morris. The form was that of County Treasurer James E. Boylan. The reporter and Circuit Judge Keith E. Campbell saw Boylan’s disclosure form on file in the county clerk’s office with a date of July 6. The next day, however, the form showed a July 1 date. Boylan offered to take a lie detector test.

25 years ago

Feb. 1, 1998: Walk around Bloomington’s Old Town neighborhood and you can’t help but notice the signs warning “Beware of Dog” and “No Trespassing.” In an area where police closed off a street to discourage gang violence and where drive-by shootings periodically shatter the peace, the prominence of these warnings make it clear that some neighbors remain afraid of their surroundings. The city has targeted Old Town for more than $331,500 in improvements this year using federal grant funding.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'

Compiled by Pantagraph staff