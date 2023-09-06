How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 6, 1923: The much-discussed new pavement on West Market Street, between Main Street and the C. & A. tracks, will not become a reality until next year. The project will take more time than typically would be required because the street is to be widened three feet on each side as part of the paving work.

75 years ago

Sept. 6, 1948: An amateur contest will add a new feature to the second annual Odell fair, which will open for the first of three days Thursday. Another new feature will be a contest parade featuring floats, pets, decorated bicycles and other entries competing for prizes. On the last evening of the fair, Chuck Granger and his orchestra will play for dancing beginning at 9 p.m. in the Community building.

50 years ago

Sept. 6, 1973: Colleen Ann Metternich, 23, a teacher at the Low Point-Washburn schools, won the talent award over 15 other state queens on the opening night of competition at the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City. Metternich, from Carthage, won with a piano composition she wrote herself. A bus load from Low Point, Washburn and Peoria will leave Friday morning to cheer her on during the finals Saturday.

25 years ago

Sept. 6, 1998: With four months and a few minor adjustments behind them, organizers of Scoop Dreams, 702 S. Morris Ave., are ready to expand the menu to offer soup and sandwiches at least once a week. The ice cream parlor is a result of efforts coordinated by Youth Impact, a gang prevention program supported by 21 social service agencies, to provide good job experiences for troubled youth.

