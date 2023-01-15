100 years ago: West Front street residents hope to make it a boulevard

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Jan. 15, 1923: A number of citizens living along West Front street have become interested in making their street a boulevard by constructing a parkway in the middle of the street when the proposed new pavement is built. Construction of this kind would be permissible from Lee Street west and a means of making it one of the most beautiful streets in the city.

75 years ago

Jan. 15, 1948: “The Christmas Story” is told in the cathedral-like windows at Bloomington High School. It’s Christmas decorations painted by art students at BHS. Miss Elizabeth Stein, art instructor, announced this is the first Christmas that students have attempted a full-size window painting.

50 years ago
Jan. 15, 1973: It's getting down to the wire and despite tight money, the Salvation Army is still hoping to come through with shining colors. More than 3,000 cans of food were collected on the Kiwanis float during the Christmas parade and more cans are coming in from Kentucky Fried Chicken.

25 years ago

Jan. 15, 1998: With enrollment continuing to increase at Normal’s Chiddix Junior High School, Unit 5’s school board added four portable classrooms for next school year that should give students a lot more breathing room. Two buildings with two classrooms each will be leased for $29,610. Since the end of the 1995-96 school year, enrollment at Chiddix has grown from 666 to 749.

