100 years ago: Wesleyan's college of music gets new dean

100 years ago

July 14, 1922: One of the new members of the Wesleyan faculty this fall is Mr. Arthur E. Westbrook, who has been elected as dean of the college of music. Westbrook comes to this city from Chicago, where during the past year he has been director of the American School of Opera. He earned his bachelor of arts and bachelor of music degrees from Albion College, and also studied at the New England Conservatory of Music, Boston.

75 years ago

July 14, 1947: Forty Bloomington-Normal Girl Scouts will find out how great-grandma felt when she moved into her first lean-to home in pioneer days. They'll move into Hike Haven, the new, partially finished Girl Scout cabin in Forest Park, for the first two weeks of camping at the new site. The cabin still lacks doors and windows, or any interior fixtures, and will be used for day camping only.

50 years ago

July 14, 1972: Doris Mae Knapp of Mackinaw, a medical technologist, is serving as a staff member aboard the SS Hope in northeastern Brazil. The ship is docked at Natal for 10 months on its 10th medical teaching treatment mission. Knapp, who earned a bachelor's degree at North Central College and studied medical technology at Northwestern Medical School, previously served with Project Hope in Ecuador.

25 years ago

July 14, 1997: Members of the Chenoa school board opened a time capsule from 1955 during a farewell celebration for Superintendent John Pearson. Inside, they found Chenoa High School commencement programs, a copy of the Chenoa Clipper-Times newspaper and programs from the community's 1954 centennial. Items are to be displayed at the Chenoa Historical Society Museum.