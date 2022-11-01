100 years ago: Washington Street property owners file suit over lighting

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 1, 1922: About half the property owners on East Washington Street and several on West Washington Street have objected in county court to the new ornamental lighting system passed recently by the city council. A petition opposed to the new lights was circulated on the east side. It is contended by some that the cluster lights are not needed, are not worth the money and the standard chosen by the city will not be satisfactory.

75 years ago

Nov. 1, 1947: The Bloomington City Council unanimously directed the city attorney to take steps to acquire 50 acres of land adjacent to the south boundary of the city's airport as a forward move in the proposed expansion and improvement of the local field. Acquisition of the land, and a $400,000 improvement program, are to be paid for jointly with federal and state funds. This will qualify the municipal field for commercial airline service.

50 years ago

Nov. 1, 1972: Steak n Shake Inc., founded in Normal 38 years ago, had a 23% increase in net earnings and an 11% increase in gross income for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30. Both were new records, marking the sixth consecutive year that the restaurant chain set new income and profit records. The Indiana firm that owns a controlling interest in the chain, Franklin Corporation, now has 67 restaurants in Illinois, Florida, Indiana and Missouri.

25 years ago

Nov. 1, 1997: The abandoned Union Station at 1200 W. Washington St. was engulfed in flames and smoke that could be seen for blocks when firefighters were called to the scene. The three-story building had been far along in the process of being demolished. At least 25 firefighters attacked the fire from the west side of the building because railroad tracks are on the east. The structure had been dedicated on Oct. 2, 1913.