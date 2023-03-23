How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 20, 1923: Walter Hampden, who occupies a distinctive place among the foremost American actors, will appear at Chatterton on Monday. A significant factor in his success is that he puts William Shakespeare in a new period and makes his plays as they were intended to be thrilling, human and entertaining. Mr. Hampden will be seen in "The Merchant of Venice."

75 years ago

March 20, 1948: Additional meetings to discuss a Normal unit school district that would affect eight McLean County townships received approval by residents who attended the town's first meeting. The hearing was led by Clarence Ropp, chairman of the county survey committee, and Ralph Arends, county superintendent of schools.

50 years ago

March 20, 1973: A $300,000, three-story addition to First National Bank or Normal will be started within the next 10 days to two weeks. The expansion will be south of the present building, which was opened in early 1962 and built at a cost of $350,000.

25 years ago

March 20, 1998: Miller Park Zoo Superintendent John Tobias recently spent eight days in the rain forest when he traveled to Peru. He joined other zookeepers on a tour with International Expeditions of Helena, Alaska, and was so impressed with the trip that he hopes a similar excursion can be offered through Miller Park Zoo next year. The trip costs $1,900 a person from Miami, Florida, and includes all transportation, food and lodging.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'