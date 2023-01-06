100 years ago: Veteran organizations prepare to move into McBarnes building

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 6, 1923: With only a few finishing touches left before the John McBarnes Memorial Hall will be ready for occupancy by different soldier organizations of McLean County, notice was given the American Legion by the contractor that the state headquarters of the Legion, which is to be located on the first floor, can be moved in next week. Every effort is to be made to have the building completely furnished by Feb. 1 so that all organizations can be moved in by that time.

75 years ago

Jan. 6, 1948: The body of Pfc. William M. Ervin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert M. Ervin of Lexington, will arrive in Lexington later this week. William Ervin entered service in June 1944, receiving his training at Camp Croft in South Carolina. He was sent overseas in December 1944 and killed in action in Germany on March 1, 1945.

50 years ago

Jan. 6, 1973: The first two 950,000-kilowatt units at the Illinois Power Company's nuclear power station near Clinton will use General Electric Company boiling water reactors for steam supply, IPC President Wendell Kelley said. The first unit is scheduled for operation in 1980 and the second in 1982 or 1983. The plant will border a 5,000-acre lake to be built by impounding the waters of Salt Creek and its north fork.

25 years ago

Jan. 6, 1998: An effort to stop cars that roll through stop signs in the El Paso area may just be convincing some drivers to push down a little harder on the brake pedal. In the space of 3.5 hours Dec. 20, a joint venture by El Paso police and state troopers resulted in 26 or 27 tickets, El Paso Police Chief Jeff Price said. The operation, which included residential streets and highways, was aimed at curbing complaints that motorists aren't stopping fully.

