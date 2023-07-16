How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 16, 1923: Chief of Police Paul Giermann gave instructions to the force to arrest all vagrants caught loitering at pool halls, soft drink parlors, switch yards, the courthouse lawn and other haunts of the unemployed. The chief declared that there is no reason for anyone to be idle now, there being a shortage of labor. Anyone unable to show a visible means of support is to be jailed, he said.

75 years ago

July 16, 1948: "Just a couple of married GI's going to school" seems to be the Millers' attitude to life. But there's a difference: These GIs are married to each other. Both sophomores at Illinois Wesleyan University, Mr. and Mrs. James Miller of 408 W. Seminary St. met after their discharge from the service. He was a sergeant with the Air Transport command in India. She was a petty officer first class in the Waves.

50 years ago

July 16, 1973: Evergreen Communications Inc., corporate owner of The Daily Pantagraph, purchased the neighboring Bloomington Elks Lodge building at 212-14 N. Madison St. Pantagraph Publisher Davis U. Merwin announced the purchase for $80,000 for future expansion of the newspaper. The building, across an alley from The Pantagraph at 301 W. Washington St., is familiar territory: It was the home of The Daily Bulletin, competitor of The Pantagraph, from 1887 until the papers combined in 1927.

25 years ago

July 16, 1998: A crowd of 300 to 500 people spoke, sang and marched against racism during The Circle the Courthouse event, which culminated a month of activities organized by the Not In Our Town Committee. For the past two years, the organization's mid-summer event has been a March Against Racism, but organizers this year sought to plan a less athletic event. Additionally, more than 20 area churches took part.

