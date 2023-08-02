How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 2, 1923: To the village of Tremont goes the distinction of furnishing Peoria prohibition officers with the oldest man ever taken into custody there on a federal charge. Jacob Gloor, an 84-year-old Tremont resident, was brought to Peoria by federal officers from Pekin, where he had been held in the county jail after a raid. Authorities said they confiscated four gallon jugs of wine and a glass jug from which it was said he had been selling liquor.

75 years ago

Aug. 2, 1948: Russel G. Blakney of Normal, who has seen thousands of movies over his years as a movie projectionist at various Bloomington theaters, recently visited a Paramount location set in Chicago during filming for "One Woman," starring Alan Ladd and June Havoc. Blakney was invited by Walter Taylor, a former Bloomington resident who left for Hollywood in 1926 and is now Paramount's head electrician.

50 years ago

Aug. 2, 1973: A week after it was raided by the state's attorney's office on an obscenity charge, Medusa's Book World, 109 W. Front St., remains open, though it reports business is down 50%. State's Attorney Paul R. Welch said he authorized the raid and arrests on the basis of a 1969 Illinois obscenity statute; Bloomington is one of the first communities in Illinois to have such a case.

25 years ago

Aug. 2, 1998: Sales tax rebate agreements are playing a growing role in some areas of the Bloomington and Normal business communities. The latest example: The Bloomington City Council last week inked a deal with the owners of Eastland Mall, agreeing to rebate to the owners up to $3 million in sales over a decade; in return, mall owners will build an expansion for Kohl's, and Famous-Barr will locate a new anchor store there.

