100 years ago: Thanksgiving meal planned at Normal orphans home

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 27, 1922: The 412 children at the Soldiers' Orphans Home in Normal will go without turkey when they sit down to their Thanksgiving dinners, but they will have chicken. It is a big job to feed 400 hungry mouths, but the cooks have to do this three times a day every day. For Thanksgiving dinner, they have planned a big feeding including baked chicken, cranberries, sweet potatoes, baked cream corn and mince pie with all the trimmings. Authorities are also planning a special movie show and extra features for entertainment.

75 years ago

Nov. 27, 1947: Dancers and musicians who will take part in the Brokaw Hospital Service League Follies of 1947 were announced by Mrs. William G. Read, general chairman of arrangements for the show. Musical numbers will be interspersed by a style show, for which the cast has already been announced, and by comedy skits, personnel of which is still to be completed. The Follies is scheduled for Dec. 4 and 5 at the Scottish Rite auditorium. Frank Lloyd of New York is producer and director.

50 years ago

Nov. 27, 1972: "I regard property tax relief as the top priority for Illinois." With these words, Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie set the theme for the Illinois general assembly's current special session. "Property taxes must be frozen," the governor told a joint session of the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives. "Every effective means must be used to begin a reduction in these taxes, which bear so heavily on property owners and renters alike."

25 years ago

Nov. 27, 1997: Stephanie Purkey works as a part-time cashier at Target; her husband, Jerry, works in housekeeping at BroMenn Regional Medical Center. They don't own a car. She jokes about how she has been mistaken for a "bag lady." Yet Mrs. Purkey has parlayed her talent for using discount food coupons to become Clare House's top food contributor of all time. Her biggest week: $250 in food that didn't cost her a dime.