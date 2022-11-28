100 years ago: Thanksgiving break begins at Illinois Wesleyan

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 28, 1922: Thanksgiving vacation commences noon Wednesday at Illinois Wesleyan University and will last until 8 a.m. Monday. This is the first year in a long time that the law students will be given a Thanksgiving vacation lasting as long as the other departments. Many of the students will not leave the city until late Thursday night or early Friday morning due to the football game between Wesleyan and Normal. Unusual interest centers around this game, and the majority of Wesleyanites will stay over for the contest.

75 years ago

Nov. 28, 1947: In an effort to safeguard Heyworth children, a committee of citizens representing the PTA is considering ways of eliminating local traffic hazards. The Rev. F. Murray Hayworth, chairman, reported Thursday that the committee will given special effort to security a school crossing warning for the intersection of routes 119 snd 51. State's Attorney Clifford Coolidge, Sheriff Curtis Gilberts and the patrolman in charge of the local area have been contacted to make recommendations for increasing traffic safety in the community.

50 years ago

Nov. 28, 1972: A $3.3 million building permit was issued by Bloomington officials for General Telephone Company's four-story toll and switching center at the northwest corner of East and Monroe streets. The permit was issued by the Department of Building Safety after a reporter had quizzed Director Richard Turley about work commencing on the site without a building permit. Turley said, "We're working with them." He assured a reporter that his department was aware of the work.

25 years ago

Nov. 28, 1997: Ken McNeely received plaques and a retirement dinner in his honor Oct. 26, marking the end of a record-breaking run on the Lexington School Board. McNeely was first elected in 1972 and spent 25 years on the board. He was among those who oversee construction of a new grade school and gyn in 1980, and technology expansion in the '90s.